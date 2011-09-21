HOUSE OF THE DAY: Dixie Chick Lists Her Texas Ranch For $6.5 Million

Photo: via Realtor.com

Dixie Chick Martie Maguire put her Austin, Texas ranch for $6.495 million (via Realtor.com).The home sits on seven acres and has three private guest homes. The home was built in 1975 but has modern furnishings and renovations.



There are nine bedrooms total, with four in the main home. Some of the special features in the main home include a media room and an art room as well as a exercise/dance studio.

