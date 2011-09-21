HOUSE OF THE DAY: Dixie Chick Lists Her Texas Ranch For $6.5 Million

Meredith Galante
dixie chick house

Photo: via Realtor.com

Dixie Chick Martie Maguire put her Austin, Texas ranch for $6.495 million (via Realtor.com).The home sits on seven acres and has three private guest homes. The home was built in 1975 but has modern furnishings and renovations.

There are nine bedrooms total, with four in the main home. Some of the special features in the main home include a media room and an art room as well as a exercise/dance studio.

The view of the road in the private estate

The garage

The house sits on seven acres of land

The front of the house

The basketball hoop and covered walkway

The walkway between the three guest houses on the property

The garages

The back yard with built in pool

The stone pool

The backyard is covered in stone

The entertainment annex

The bathroom is updated from its original 1975 build

The family room

The office

One of the bedrooms

The master bedroom has a sitting area

The bathroom with his and her sinks

The kitchen has marble counter tops

A larger view of the kitchen

The eating area

