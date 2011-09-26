What Divorce Rates Tell Us About The Economy

Photo: Flickr Robyn Lee

Divorce comes with its costs.Prohibitive legal fees and the inability to buy out a spouse’s share in a house or business can force partners to stay together.



Though divorce takes an incredible emotional toll on families, some economists see rising divorce rates as a positive sign that credit markets are reopening and the economy is improving.

Earlier this week, the Census Bureau released its 2010 American Community Survey data, which revealed that the number of divorced men and women over the age of 15 grew by more than 930,000 to 26,996,203 in 2010. Both divorce and separation rates are off of their lows in 2008 when the escalating financial crisis sent the economy into a tizzy.

But 2010 is now way behind, and the economy has rapidly decelerated in recent months. Maybe this means more unhappy couples will try to stick it out.

