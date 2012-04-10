Now You Can Refund Your Wedding Gift If The Couple Divorces

Here’s a website Kim Kardashian’s wedding guests probably wish had been around last year: WeddingGiftRefund.com.



Launched in March, the service offers guests a way to insure their gifts for a refund if the happy marriage hits the skids within 36 months.

The service isn’t free – you pay 8 per cent of however much your gift cost – but co-founder Ty Smith told the New York Times they will cover gifts from $50 to $500.

Smith and his father created the site after realising how much ire was spreading on wedding sites about couples who split early and kept their gifts.

You won’t have to worry about anyone figuring out you’ve put an expiration date on their Happily Ever After – all of your information is private – but you will have to supply the couple’s city, county and state so the site can verify the final divorce via public records.

Some points to keep in mind: You won’t get refunds for annulments but gay marriages are covered as long as they’ve been recognised by one of the 50 states.

And you’ll definitely want to sign up at WeddingGiftRefund.com after the ceremony, rather than before. If the bride and groom never make it down the aisle, the site will keep your 8 per cent deposit.

If it all seems a little pessimistic, just think of the odds that a new marriage survives more than a few years anyway (Hint: they aren’t good) and remember that goes triple for boomers who’ve been married before.

