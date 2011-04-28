Now You Can Get Divorced In Tajikistan Via Text Message

If you are a married woman in Tajikistan, you do not want to open your phone and see a message from your husband that reads “Taloq taloq taloq.”



Translation: divorce, divorce, divorce.

According to a Associated Press story, the “triple taloq” is “an Islamic ritual in which men can end a marriage by reciting the word for divorce three times.”

In the modern world, husbands have begun cutting ties with their wives without even speaking to them.

The article tells the story of Marina Dodobayeva, a 33-year-old whose husband was working in Russia and ended their marriage via text.

“He told me not to call him any more because now he has a new family,” she told the AP.

