The Single Factor That's Causing Divorce Rates Among Boomers To Soar

Photo: Christopher Phin / Flickr

They say wisdom grows with age, but that might not be the case when it comes to marriage.The divorce rate among couples aged 50 and up has no less than doubled between 1990 and 2009, driving researchers in search of the reason why.



There are the usual culprits when it comes to sending happy unions down the toilet, such as age, race, finances and education. But a team of sociologists from Bowling Green University think they’ve come up with the key reason so many seniors are calling it quits: Past divorces.

In an upcoming study called “The grey Divorce Revolution,” researchers say adults in their second and third marriages have a 150 per cent greater chance at splitting up than first timers, according to Total Divorce.

“Of the couples who stayed together, almost 60 per cent had been married for more than 30 years, which suggests that marriages that occurred decades ago stand a better chance of surviving than more recent marriages,” according to Total Divorce.

It’s one thing to divorce a spouse when you’re in your early thirties and have few assets to call your own. The legal implications of getting divorce only get more complicated with age, as children, homes, assets and finances tend to get more intertwined with time.

To protect yourself, drawing up a prenuptial agreement could be one of the most straightforward avenues. It’s easier to do than ever, with the advent of sites like RocketLawyer and LegalZoom, which offer standard legal documents at a fraction of the typical cost.

If you and your spouse are both open-minded about the idea of getting a prenup, mediator could also help ease your way through the process. Plenty of churches offer pre-marriage counseling in this area but there are private specialists as well.

