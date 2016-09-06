10 facts about divorce every couple should know before getting married

Photo: Getty Images

In the US, the divorce rate has been steadily declining since the 1980s.

Research reported in The New York Times suggests that about one-third of current marriages will end in divorce — not the 50% statistic you’ve likely heard time and time again.

Unfortunately, that means there’s still a decent chance you and your partner will split up, even after pledging lifelong devotion to each other. That idea leaves room for a lot of questions:

What makes a divorce more likely? What will happen to our kids if we do split up? What will happen to my health?

To help address some of these queries, Business Insider dug into years of research on the predictors and consequences of marital dissolution and highlighted the most intriguing findings below.

Keep in mind that all these studies offer general takeaways about modern relationships — no one can predict with 100% accuracy what will happen to yours.

