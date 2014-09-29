Fan Gets A Perfect Video Of The Diving Catch That Saved A No-Hitter For The Nationals

Washington Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmerman threw a no-hitter against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, and he did it was the help of a spectacular catch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

On a ball to deep left, leftfielder Steven Souza laid out and made a diving catch, ending the game and preserving the no-no.

A fan sitting in the bleachers (@zimsfaces on Twitter) took an amazing Vine video of the catch. What a catch (via @jose3030):





Here’s how it looked on TV:





