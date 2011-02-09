Dividends/GDP Have Gone Up A Lot

Karl Smith notes that the ratio of total Dividends to GDP increased from 2 to 5% since 1980 (it was 6% before the crash). He is amazed that he didn’t know this already. I am amazed that I didn’t know this already.

I must admit that economists are even more determined to ignore anything which might make anyone think of class struggle than I believed. I wouldn’t have thought that possible.



