Now You Can Get Your Cash Dividends Paid Out In Gold

Gold Bullion International announced a new service that will allow shareholders of dividend-paying publicly-traded companies to accept their dividends in physical precious metals, according to a new release from Gold Bullion International.Gold Resource Corporation an exploration stage company is the first to have jumped on board the program.



GBI’s CEO Savneet Singh said, “There is an increasing demand by both institutional and retail investors to own physical precious metals. The program we announced today makes this a seamless and simple process for listed companies and their shareholders.”

Singh said the process is secure, fully insured and audited quarterly.

