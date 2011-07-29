Dividend Champion Stocks: The Boring Path to Financial Success

(List compiled by Andrew Dominguez. Data sourced from Finviz and The DRiP Investing Resource centre.)



Who said investing and making money had to be fun? For those of you seeking to avoid the thrills (and spills) of playing the stock market, here is a really boring investing idea, best enjoyed while watching your grass grow.

Dividend stocks. Yes. Dividend stocks. Yawn.

But, as Tyler from DividendMoney.com points out, “[the dividend] process can be uneventful at times. And no, I’m not going to get rich overnight. However, I also won’t go broke overnight and I am compounding my future cash flow with every dividend payment that is reinvested.”

He adds the fact that an investment in the S&P 500 index would have netted investors zilch in the time between 1996 and the 2009, the bottom of the market correction, except for any dividends they had been paid. Indeed, the stock market can be quite risky and volatile.

Here is a strategy that he proposes:

“Take a boring old dividend paying stock — or at least one that seems that way — paying 5% in dividends yearly and racking up a conservative 5% in capital appreciation. Begin with $1,000 and reinvest those dividends. After 30 boring years, you’ll possess a staggering $18,700! (Let’s multiply that number by 10X for a more realistic example)… $187,000 How boring is that?”

So, how can we find the most reliably boring stocks? Thankfully, the DRiP Investing Resource centre makes that task quite simple. Every year they compile a list of so-called “Dividend Champions” – currently a list of 100 companies that have consistently increased their dividend payouts for over 25 years straight.

When you consider all the ups and downs the market has seen this past quarter century, it’s an especially impressive feat, attesting to the strength of the firms that made the cut.

To help you find your own long-term champions of boredom, here is a list of DRiP’s dividend champions that have performed the best over the past year.

1. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry with a market cap of $7.53B. Helmerich & Payne Inc. has increased dividend payouts for 42 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 74.19% over the last twelve months.

2. Nordson Corporation (NDSN): Diversified Machinery industry with a market cap of $3.59B. Nordson Corporation has increased dividend payouts for 40 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 69.57% over the last twelve months.

3. National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG): Gas Utilities industry with a market cap of $6.04B. National Fuel Gas Co. has increased dividend payouts for 38 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 53.21% over the last twelve months.

4. Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN): Printed Circuit Boards industry with a market cap of $936.36M. Raven Industries Inc. has increased dividend payouts for 40 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 52.55% over the last twelve months.

5. V.F. Corporation (VFC): Apparel Clothing Textile industry with a market cap of $12.58B. V.F. Corporation has increased dividend payouts for 51 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 48.83% over the last twelve months.

6. The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. (MHP): Book Publishing industry with a market cap of $13.12B. The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. has increased dividend payouts for 37 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 46.6% over the last twelve months.

7. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry with a market cap of $410.39B. Exxon Mobil Corporation has increased dividend payouts for 54 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 40.13% over the last twelve months.

8. Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL): Meat Products industry with a market cap of $7.83B. Hormel Foods Corp. has increased dividend payouts for 26 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 38.27% over the last twelve months.

9. Walgreen Co. (WAG): Drug Stores industry with a market cap of $35.28B. Walgreen Co. has increased dividend payouts for 37 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 37.33% over the last twelve months.

10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW): Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry with a market cap of $10.3B. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has increased dividend payouts for 40 consecutive years. Share prices have increased by 36.65% over the last twelve months.

