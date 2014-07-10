Silicon Valley Has A Huge Diversity Problem And These Charts Prove It

Despite various awareness efforts, there’s still little diversity within the tech industry.

Some of today’s biggest names in tech, including Facebook and Google among others, are mostly comprised of white, male employees.

We’ve heard about the diversity issue within tech for a while, but it wasn’t until recently that companies came forward to reveal their official statistics.

Within the past two months, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Yahoo have shown exactly how drastic the diversity problem is within each company.

We’ve combed through each company’s statistics and compared them to create a snapshot of the types of employees you’ll find in each company.

The charts shown are based on data provided by Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Yahoo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.