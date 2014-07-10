Silicon Valley Has A Huge Diversity Problem And These Charts Prove It

Despite various awareness efforts, there’s still little diversity within the tech industry.
Some of today’s biggest names in tech, including Facebook and Google among others, are mostly comprised of white, male employees.
We’ve heard about the diversity issue within tech for a while, but it wasn’t until recently that companies came forward to reveal their official statistics.
Within the past two months, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Yahoo have shown exactly how drastic the diversity problem is within each company.
We’ve combed through each company’s statistics and compared them to create a snapshot of the types of employees you’ll find in each company.
The charts shown are based on data provided by Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Yahoo.
It's almost evenly split between white and Asian employees at Yahoo, but there are barely any black or Hispanic workers.
Most women work in non-tech jobs across these companies. As shown below, women only make up 17% of the tech workforce at Google.
There isn't much diversity in ethnicity across these tech teams either. At Google, 60% of tech employees are white.
LinkedIn is a little different -- 60% Asian and 34% white. There are barely any black, Hispanic, or bi-racial tech workers, however.
Again, Facebook is nearly evenly matched between white and Asian tech employees, but there's little diversity.
Google's non-tech workforce is slightly more diverse than it's tech employees, but not by much. It's still predominantly white and Asian.
Most executives in leadership roles at these companies are male. At Google, 79% of leadership positions are occupied by men.
Google has a handful of resources available for employees of all races, gender, and ages on its diversity page. The company also recently announced a new initiative to get female students into coding at a younger age called Made With Code. Google is working with a few big-name partners on the initiative, which include Girl Scouts of the USA, MIT Media Lab, Chelsea Clinton, and Codecademy among others.
Like Facebook, LinkedIn is working with the Anita Borg Institute which focuses on women in computing. It's also the driving force behind DevelopHer, a hackathon aimed at women in tech.
Yahoo says it received a 100% Corporate Equality Index Score and was named a 'Best Place To Work For LGBT Equality.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.