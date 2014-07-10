Silicon Valley Has A Huge Diversity Problem And These Charts Prove It

Lisa Eadicicco
High school girls on computersReuters

Despite various awareness efforts, there’s still little diversity within the tech industry.

Some of today’s biggest names in tech, including Facebook and Google among others, are mostly comprised of white, male employees.

We’ve heard about the diversity issue within tech for a while, but it wasn’t until recently that companies came forward to reveal their official statistics.

Within the past two months, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Yahoo have shown exactly how drastic the diversity problem is within each company.

We’ve combed through each company’s statistics and compared them to create a snapshot of the types of employees you’ll find in each company.

The charts shown are based on data provided by Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Yahoo.

All of the four major companies that released diversity statistics are predominantly male.

This is what Google's overall workforce looks like in terms of gender:

Only 39% of employees at LinkedIn are female.

Most of Yahoo's employees are male, too.

Most people who work at Facebook are also male.

Ethnicity statistics at these companies are just as troubling.

As you can see, most of Google's employees are white.

The case is the same with LinkedIn. The population is primarily white and Asian.

It's almost evenly split between white and Asian employees at Yahoo, but there are barely any black or Hispanic workers.

Facebook is also comprised of mostly white employees.

Most women work in non-tech jobs across these companies. As shown below, women only make up 17% of the tech workforce at Google.

Like Google, 83% of LinkedIn's tech jobs are occupied by men.

Only 15% of Yahoo's tech employees are female.

Facebook's tech workforce is also 85% male.

There isn't much diversity in ethnicity across these tech teams either. At Google, 60% of tech employees are white.

LinkedIn is a little different -- 60% Asian and 34% white. There are barely any black, Hispanic, or bi-racial tech workers, however.

Yahoo's tech workforce is 57% Asian and 35% white.

Again, Facebook is nearly evenly matched between white and Asian tech employees, but there's little diversity.

The gender ratio is much more evenly matched outside of tech jobs at these companies.

However, men still outnumber women even in non-tech positions.

Again, the majority of non-tech employees at Facebook are male.

Yahoo is the only exception. 52% of non-tech employees at Yahoo are female.

Google's non-tech workforce is slightly more diverse than it's tech employees, but not by much. It's still predominantly white and Asian.

LinkedIn's non-tech workforce is nearly the same as Google's.

At Yahoo, most non-tech employees are also white and Asian.

More than half of Facebook's non-tech employees are also white, while nearly a quarter are Asian.

Most executives in leadership roles at these companies are male. At Google, 79% of leadership positions are occupied by men.

Three-fourths of leadership positions are LinkedIn are held by men.

It's slightly worse at Yahoo -- 77% of leadership roles are occupied by men.

Facebook's statistics are exactly the same as Yahoo's.

Leadership at these four companies is overwhelmingly white. At Google, 72% of leaders are white.

LinkedIn is slightly more diverse, but leadership is still split between white and Asian employees.

At Yahoo, most of those in leadership roles are white.

Most senior level employees at Facebook are white too.

So what's being done about this?

Google has a handful of resources available for employees of all races, gender, and ages on its diversity page. The company also recently announced a new initiative to get female students into coding at a younger age called Made With Code. Google is working with a few big-name partners on the initiative, which include Girl Scouts of the USA, MIT Media Lab, Chelsea Clinton, and Codecademy among others.

Facebook is trying to promote coding among women and minorities too.

The social media giant says it's working with the National Center for Women & Information Technology, Girls Who Code, and the National Society of Black Engineers among others.

LinkedIn is also partnering with organisations to make computer science education more accessible.

Like Facebook, LinkedIn is working with the Anita Borg Institute which focuses on women in computing. It's also the driving force behind DevelopHer, a hackathon aimed at women in tech.

Yahoo says it received a 100% Corporate Equality Index Score and was named a 'Best Place To Work For LGBT Equality.'

