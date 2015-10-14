A group of divers went to dangerous lengths to remove a hook from the jaws of an injured shark

Underwater footage from “Shark Addicts” shows a group of divers removing a fishing hook from the jaws of a dusky shark in the waters off Jupiter, Florida, The Telegraph reports.

The GoPro footage shot early last month by videographer Mickey Smith shows diver Cameron Nimmo rubbing the tip of the sharks nose into “tonic immobility long enough for Chris Cameron to remove a large fishing hook from the sharks mouth,” The Telegraph reports.

AP/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

Shark Addicts is a group dedicated to spreading shark safety information to the public while caring for injured sharks in the Florida region.

Here is the full video via the Associated Press:

