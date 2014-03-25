Here's How Much Better 'Divergent' Performed Than Other Young Adult Adaptations Opening Weekend

“Divergent” broke the curse of recent young adult (YA) adaptations bombing at theatres over the weekend.

The film made $56 million opening weekend. While that’s not as much as the $US65 million analysts were originally predicting, it’s a good start for a film based on a best-selling book series.

The last five attempts after 2012’s “The Hunger Games” all tanked at theatres.

Take a look at the opening weekends for the first films in every potential YA series below.

“Divergent” comes in fourth behind “The Hunger Games” ($152.5 million), “Harry Potter” ($90.3 million), and “Twilight” ($69.6 million).

The Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment picture has two sequels in the works.

The next film, “Insurgent” is planned for a March 2015 release. “Allegiant” is set to debut the year after.

