The First Trailer For 'Divergent,' The Film Expected To Be The Next 'Hunger Games'

The first trailer for highly-anticipated film “Divergent” aired during MTV’s “Video Music Awards.”

Starring Shailene Woodley, the film is based on the best-selling series by Veronica Roth about a future dystopia where people are split up into five factions.

The film is heavily being touted as the next “Hunger Games” and also stars Kate Winslet, Theo James, Miles Teller, Ashley Judd, and Zoe Kravitz.

“Divergent” comes to theatres March 21, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.