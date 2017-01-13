Dive into an AI tech career with this machine learning training

From robotics to medicine and even self-driving cars, machine learning is playing a big role in today’s scientific breakthroughs. And with the Machine Learning & AI for Business Bundle, you can hone your skills to help pioneer the next wave of AI tech.
Featuring more than 30 hours of training, this four-course collection will walk you through the fundamentals of machine learning and data analytics. Using the R programming language and other data-driven tools, you’ll dive into concepts like data mining and statistical pattern recognition — all key to modern breakthroughs such as speech recognition technologies.
Grab this training for over 90% off: we’re reducing its $1,665 AUD retail price down to only $53 AUD [$39 USD] for a limited time.
