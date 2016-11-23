The missing last Pokémon has finally appeared in Pokémon Go

Photo: Jefta Images/Barcroft Images/Getty

Ditto, the final missing Pokémon in Pokémon Go, has finally appeared in the game, after literally months of non-stop searching from dedicated fans.

While Pokémon Go developer Niantic has not made an official statement, players are noticing that the shapechanging Ditto is starting to show up on their maps. But because, as in the original Pokémon series, Ditto is a shapechanger, he’ll take the form of another, more common Pokémon, before, surprise, it’s Ditto!

Here’s a video, first spotted by TechCrunch:

Managed to get another video of catching Ditto, this time it transformed from a Rattata @trnrtips #PokemonGO #ditto pic.twitter.com/s45wGgFnxc

— Nick from WhatUpMC (@WhatUpMC) November 23, 2016

Excluding Legendary Pokémon — which are said to be coming at some point, likely in a bigger way than simply being capturable in the wild — Ditto was the only Pokémon of the original 151 represented in the game that’s yet to be found.

