At Work, grey-Haired Men Are 'Experienced' But Women Are 'Simply Old'

Photo: Simon Blackley via flickr

With the struggling economy and competition high, the way you physically look means more now than it ever did before.For those who want to ditch their hair dye, it’s important to consider that your a la natural grey tresses might affect you negatively in the workplace — especially if you’re a woman.



Although celebrities like Kelly Osbourne, Lady Gaga and Helen Mirren are making grey hair a fashionable look, Leanne Italie at the Associated Press says that it’s “a trickier issue” for regular-working women (via USAToday).

“I don’t think a woman in the workplace is going to follow that trend,” David Scher, a civil rights attorney, told the AP. “I think women in the workplace are highly pressured to look young. If I were an older working person, the last thing I would do is go grey.”

And the discrimination affects women differently than it does their male counterparts. Stephanie Martinez Kluga, a manager for a human resource services company, says that men with grey hair are regarded as “experienced” whereas women are thought of as “simply old.”

The importance of your physical appearance is also regarded differently depending on the industry you’re in. For example, having a head full of grey hair might be deemed more authentic in academia than in a high-tech or high-fashion environment.

Don’t miss the one colour you should wear to your next job interview>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.