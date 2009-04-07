Why I'm Ditching Mac For A PC: Windows 7 More 'Fun'

Microsoft’s (MSFT) new ad campaign concedes that Macs are “so sexy.” It gets to the bottom of a tough truth for Windows fans: In terms of usability, Apple’s (AAPL) Mac OS X Tiger and Leopard have the unloved Windows Vista beat, hands down. Microsoft’s new ads don’t even mention Vista, just saying “PC.”



But what about Windows 7, which may hit market as soon as September?

At least one respected, high-profile tech analyst — Joe Wilcox, who describes himself as “neither Mac fanatic or Windows fanboy” — said the Windows 7 beta was enough to make him switch back to PCs from the Mac.

Joe’s argument:

While Vista is “vastly inferior” to Leopard, Windows 7 is speedy and functional. “I haven’t had this much fun using a computer since when I carted home that iMac more than a decade ago. I’m more productive, too.”

After studying laptop components carefully, he came to consider “screen resolution” as a must-have feature — an area Apple’s MacBooks lag and some PC manufacturers prioritise.

Contrary to the new Microsoft ads, many PCs are more expensive than Macs with comparable specs. But screen resolution and Windows 7 still put PCs over the top, and bargains can be had if you hunt for them.

(We’ll add one note of our own: Mac-based gaming is barely worth mentioning compared to the plethora of top-shelf gaming titles on the PC.)

“I love the Mac, but I must make her my mistress and take Windows 7 as the new bride,” Joe writes.

If more computer buyers feel like Joe does, Apple could be in for a real fight this holiday season.

