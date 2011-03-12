Ditch The Satellite Truck: Livestream Introduces "Smart" Verizon 4G And WiFi Connection Device

For broadcasters seeking to provide a high quality live stream, untethered to an Internet connection and a PC, Livestream has just introduced a device from Teradek called the Cube.





Yesterday we visited CEO Max Haot for an explanation of the new device which works with the Verizon 4G LTE network and gets uploads at better than 8 mbps where the network is available.

The Cube, which attached to top of the camera, is an Internet device which is programmed to stream directly to a user’s Livestream channel. There is no need for a PC. Very cool.

The device costs from $1500 to $2000 depending on options. It works with Wi-Fi. It only works on the Verizon 4G network, but will expand to other service providers in the U.S. and abroad, Haot says.

Below is a demo and explanation.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Cube™ native integration with Livestream.com from Teradek on Vimeo.

You can find this post up at Beet.TV.

