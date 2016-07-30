New trend alert: Forget leggings, it's all about 'treggings'

H&M These H&M treggings are $17.99.

Leggings are a comfortable staple for many people, but sometimes they aren’t always work appropriate. That’s where treggings can come in handy.

Who What Wear recently discovered “treggings” while looking through H&M’s new arrivals in the US. The trouser-leggings hybrid mixes the comfort of leggings with the sleek appearance of slacks.

Treggings aren’t entirely new — they were first introduced in Balmain’s fall 2009 collection, according to Fashion 101. But now that treggings are available at H&M, they’re sure to become a major trend.

H&M’s new slim-fit treggings are described as “superstretch twill with concealed elastication at waist. Slim legs with center seams.”

So in other words, they’re basically a nicer form of jeggings (which, of course, is a fusion of jeans and leggings) that you can wear if jeans aren’t acceptable at your workplace.

