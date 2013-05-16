Here's Burlesque Star Dita Von Teese's Super-Classy eBay Ad For Her Vintage Car

Laura Stampler
dita von teese car ebay

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese is selling her blue 1939 Packard 120 sedan on eBay.

And what better way to up interest in an auction than to add some seductive pictures take in said car?

Sure the car has a rare option Tachometer, but it also has a corset wearing pinup girl sprawled in the backseat. (Not included in the package. Obviously.)

Fans might also be disappointed that they are instructed to call a guy named Howard to set up a viewing rather than Von Teese herself.

The car is currently at $19,100. With just two days left, it still hasn’t met its reserve.

But who cares about tacho-whatevers when you look at Dita Von Teese instead.

The 40-year-old burlesque dancer loves all things vintage.

If we could just draw your attention back to the actual car for a moment ...

It's a thing of beauty ...

Much like its owner.

The car was restored 10 years ago.

And everything is apparently in tip top shape.

But let's be real ...

Given that the car is still under the reserve price with just two days to go ...

People probably are clicking through the promotional photos to see Von Teese.

Rather than the interior of the door.

Although it's a brilliant marketing move on Von Teese's part.

We wish her well when the bidding finally takes off.

Von Teese isn't the only great marketer out there.

