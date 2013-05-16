Here's Burlesque Star Dita Von Teese's Super-Classy eBay Ad For Her Vintage Car

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese is selling her blue 1939 Packard 120 sedan on eBay.



And what better way to up interest in an auction than to add some seductive pictures take in said car?

Sure the car has a rare option Tachometer, but it also has a corset wearing pinup girl sprawled in the backseat. (Not included in the package. Obviously.)

Fans might also be disappointed that they are instructed to call a guy named Howard to set up a viewing rather than Von Teese herself.

The car is currently at $19,100. With just two days left, it still hasn’t met its reserve.

