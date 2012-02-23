Dita Von Teese Flaunts Her Latest Lingerie Line—Here's Today's Buzz

- Dita Von Teese shows off her latest vintage-inspired lingerie line for Target.
- Drew Barrymore may or may not be pregnant… but she’s holding a sonogram. Today is also the actress’ 37th birthday.
- Adele flips the bird after her acceptance speech is cut off during last night’s Brit Awards.
- Kim Kardashian shows off her bikini body in this photo op at the beach in Los Angeles.
- Bobby Brown may write a tell-all book in wake of ex-wife Whitney Houston’s death.
- Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale dance around in their sweatpants in this lip-synched home music video.
- Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Justin Theroux shows off his break dancing moves while on “Ellen”…and he’s actually kind of good. Watch his fancy footwork below:
