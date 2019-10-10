A disturbing leaked video shows a male Republic Airways employee punching a female coworker in the stomach and hitting her in the head

Facebook/FlyerTalk A screenshot from the video obtained by FlyerTalk.

Two Republic Airways employees were fired after a physical altercation on a jet bridge, FlyerTalk first reported.

The aviation website received a video of the incident, which shows a male employee approaching a female employee and spitting on her before the female employee slaps him in the face. The male employee then punches the female employee in the stomach and hits the side of her head.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 14 during a layover at Denver International Airport.

Both employees were arrested and the flight they were scheduled to work was delayed until the next day, according to FlyerTalk’s report.

“We are aware of a situation that occurred last month involving two of our employees,” a Republic Airways representative told Business Insider. “We investigated this matter and took appropriate action consistent with our belief that such behaviour is unacceptable. These individuals are no longer employed at Republic.”

Read FlyerTalk’s full story and watch the video here.

