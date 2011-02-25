17 seriously disturbing facts about your job

Statistics show that people’s jobs can contribute to workaholism,insomnia, and divorce.

The average person spends more than 90,000 hours in their lifetime at work, and it affects their personal lives.

Here are some more disturbing facts about the state of work around the world.

How many hours does the average person commute per year?

How much weight will you gain at your current job?

How many hours will you work in your lifetime?

The answer to those questions, it turns out: a lot. Here are some more depressing facts about the state of work in our world today.

The average American spends 90,000 hours at work over their lifetime.

Source:Happiness at Work by Jessica Pryce-Jones

But 87% of Americans have no passion for their jobs.



Source:

Deloitte’s Shift Index survey



And 80% of US workers are outright dissatisfied with their jobs.



Source:

Deloitte’s Shift Index survey



Those married to workaholics said in a study that they feel more estranged from their partners, and that they feel less control of their relationship.



Source:

The American Journal of Family Therapy



A third of managers in the UK say they’re losing their sense of humour because of work.

Source:Quality of Working Life report from Chartered Management Institute and Workplace Health Connect

And nearly 60% say their jobs are making them insomniacs.

Source:Quality of Working Life report from Chartered Management Institute and Workplace Health Connect

The average American spends more than 100 hours commuting every year.

Source:

US Census Bureau



And a quarter of Americans say work is their No. 1 source of stress.



Source:

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health



In the US, stress from work is estimated to be the fifth-biggest cause of death.

Source:

The Baltimore Sun



In Japan, hundreds of Japanese workers die every year from “karoshi,” or death by overwork. That might involve suicide or simply dropping dead at their desks.



Source:

Associated Press



Women earn 80% of what men are paid in the US, and that gender wage gap isn’t on track to close until 2119.



Source:

AAUW



The wage gap even more pronounced for women of colour. Hispanic women were paid 54% and black women were paid 63% of what white men were paid in 2016.

Source:

AAUW



Nearly half of America has gained weight at their current job; 26% have gained more than 10 pounds, 11% have gained more than 20.



Source:

CareerBuilder



Americans used 17 vacation days on average last year, less than the average of 20 vacation days they used in the 1980s and 1990s.



Source:

Project Time Off



And the majority of Americans don’t even use all of their vacation days; there were 705 million unused days off last year nationwide.

Source:

Project Time Off



That might not be changing for the better anytime soon, as 40% of millennials say they “feel guilty” for using all of their vacation days.

Source:

Randstad





And even when employees do go on vacation, 42% of them say they feel the pressure to check in with their offices while they’re gone.

Source:

Randstad



