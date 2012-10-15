These Are The Most Disturbing Calls 9-1-1 Dispatchers Have Ever Gotten

Photo: rhonogle/Flickr

During one of its popular AskReddit segments, site users asked emergency dispatchers about the most disturbing calls they’ve ever gotten.Some of these calls are not only disturbing but absolutely horrific.



We have edited answers for grammar and clarity, and we have added our own emphasis in bold letters.

It took one operator nearly an hour to stop a man from committing a grisly crime. 'I took a call from a guy once who said he had a gun, was going to go inside a residence and rape, then murder a family. Then he said he was going to commit suicide by cop. This is a while ago, but I actually talked him out of it, and had officers on scene as he was getting out of his vehicle. It took me about 30-45 minutes on the phone.' Source: Reddit One Redditer's mother heard a woman commit suicide. 'This girl had a gun in her mouth. My mum could hear it. After only a minute of talking, she did it. My mum heard the gunshot, and then blabbering. The bullet went through the woman's cheek, but not her skull. She was crying. She was saying she was sorry.' Source: Reddit Getting a report of a fatal crime is the worst call. 'My most disturbing call: a murder that occurred in March of 1997. Father of a 15-year-old girl on the line. Boyfriend had sneaked in the window and shot the girl in the face. Trying to talk dad into CPR. He said there was no part of her face left to breathe into. Boyfriend was later found dead of a self-inflicted gun shot. That's what they call a career ender call. 15 years later, I'm still taking calls. Some of them just get to you. You have to put them out of your mind the best you can, and move on.' Source: Reddit Faulty mechanics lead to a terrifying situation. A relay service operator was trying to facilitate a conversation between a deaf woman reporting a home invasion and a 911 operator. (Relay services allow deaf people to make calls.) The woman panicked and wasn't able to properly operate a special phone she needed, causing her to become hysterical. 'We both tried desperately to advise her to stay quiet, because she was panicking loudly on the phone, and we're worried she would draw attention to herself. Sadly, she did and was shot.' Source: Reddit A family dispute took a vicious turn. Dispatchers get these horrible calls but never know if the person lives or dies. 'I received a call from a man who was being forced to call the police at gun point, and it still hasn't left me. The man lived in a mobile home, and another man broke in, brandishing a shotgun. The intruder was looking for a 'suicide-by-cop' death, and instructed the poor civilian to call us, and make us come. The worst part, is that my involvement ended when I dispatched the officers; the entire time I was on the line with this man, he begged me to save him. We dispatchers don't usually get de-briefed, I still don't know if that man lived, or if the intruder got what he wished for...' Source: Reddit And their involvement doesn't end once they hang up. 'My mother worked dispatch for Killeen PD when she got the infamous Luby's massacre call. She did not sleep for a week, wept frequently and still went back to work after a short leave of absence. I will never forget that day as long as I live. She told us she could hear people being shot and dying in pain. She stayed on the line during the entire shooting. My mother is a strong willed woman, but after hearing a room full of people being killed she was humbled for quite some time.' Click here for the Houston Chronicle's account of Luby's massacre. Source: Reddit For some, their helplessness is the worst part. 'There is nothing you can do or say to a man who was driving his semi when a car flew out from a country road and pinned itself under the trailer when help is 20 minutes away. Nor is there anything you can do or say to someone who came across a car on fire with the driver trapped unconscious but burning to death because he is pinned in. There is nothing you can say to the young woman who just saw a head-on accident with a box truck and now an elderly couple is partially ejected and mortally wounded.' Source: Reddit For more sad stories ... See these sad pictures of kids locked up in America.

