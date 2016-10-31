An artist makes the most disturbingly realistic cakes we've ever seen

Sydney Kramer
Lamb-Head-CakeKatherine DeyTerrifying.

Katherine Day is a registered nurse in upstate New York, and probably sees some gory things in her day-to-day.

This seems to bleed into her hobby, as she bakes some of the most disturbing — and realistic — cakes we have ever seen.

Instead of building Pinterest-perfect, flower-adorned treats, Dey decided to take a different route — one that’s decidedly more frightening. Take a look at her creepy creations.

For this gruesome treat, Katherine used her husband's head as inspiration.

Katherine Dey

Inside, you'll find a tasty red velvet cake!

Katherine Dey

Some of her cakes seem cute at first...

Katherine Dey

...but then they take a gruesome turn.

Katherine Dey

This goat's head looks shockingly real.

Katherine Dey

But again, it's a delicious cake.

Katherine Dey

Her creations are pretty intricate -- some require wire frames to help hold the cakes in place.

Katherine Dey

For this one, she moulded cake around a metal frame, then frosted and decorated it.

Katherine Dey

This opossum's tail is made from Rice Krispie Treats,

Katherine Dey

Road kill never looked so tasty.

Katherine Dey

The cakes take a long time to shape.

Katherine Dey

And they take even longer to paint.

Katherine Dey

But they're worth it!

Katherine Dey

