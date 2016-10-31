An artist makes the most disturbingly realistic cakes we've ever seen

Katherine Day is a registered nurse in upstate New York, and probably sees some gory things in her day-to-day.

This seems to bleed into her hobby, as she bakes some of the most disturbing — and realistic — cakes we have ever seen.

Instead of building Pinterest-perfect, flower-adorned treats, Dey decided to take a different route — one that’s decidedly more frightening. Take a look at her creepy creations.

