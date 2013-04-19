Disturbing Anti-Anorexia Ads Compare Starving Women To Fashion Sketches

These anti-anorexia ads from Brazil (below) are disturbing to look at given the history of self-imposed starvation in fashion advertising.



They are probably photoshopped to make the point that women can never be as thin as the draft sketches they try to emulate.

But they’re also reminiscent of French model Isabelle Caro, and extreme anorexic who died in 2010 from her condition. She posed for photographer Oliviero Toscani who used her image in a famous anti-anorexia ad (at right).

The new ads are from agency Revolution Brasil. They use the tagline, “You are not a sketch. Say NO to anorexia.” They first appeared on Ads of the World:

