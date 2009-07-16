DISTRONIC PLUS With PRE-SAFE Brake Makes Stop Go Traffic A Breeze

Sponsored by:

Mercedes has been kind enough to sponsor The Business Insider this summer…which means we get to tell you about some of the cool features in the new E-Class sedan.We’ve already told you about the ATTENTION ASSIST technology that helps keep you alert while you drive, and the Night View Assist function that can detect hard-to-see pedestrians and objects.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan is equipped with another unique safety feature that lets you follow at a distance you decide without fancy footwork on the gas and break. DISTRONIC PLUS with PRE-SAFE Brake can tell how far away the car in front of you is and adjust your speed accordingly:

This radar-based advanced cruise control system monitors the vehicle and adjusts your speed to help maintain a chosen following distance. As an added safety precaution, the DISTRONIC Proximity Warning System will issue an audiovisual warning if the calculated closing speed indicated that insufficient braking power has been applied by the driver. On long trips, DISTRONIC PLUS reduces the need to repeatedly adjust the cruise control setting, also making stop-and-go traffic more pleasurable by allowing you to advance with just a flick of the cruise-control stalk. Should the car ahead suddenly slow down or stop, the PRE-SAFE Brake system automatically engages up to 40% of available braking power and primes the brakes to deliver full power the moment you step on the brake pedal. If the brakes have not been applied within 0.6 seconds of calculated impact, PRE-SAFE Brake will automatically engage them at 100% strength.

