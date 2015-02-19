District 9 director Neill Blomkamp has Alien fans freaking out over this Instagram teaser

Picture: 20th Century Fox

District 9 and Chappie director Neill Blomkamp might have just scored a gig directing the next Alien film.

Earlier this year, Blomkamp posted a series of concept art on his Instagram feed with comments such as:

“Was working on this. Don’t think I am anymore. Love it though” and “Woulda rocked. Was a mental stroll into the world Ridley Scott created.”

It felt like a personal pitch to 20th Century Fox and he teasingly told one fan “Fox never said no”.

Last, week, Uproxx caught up with him for a chat about the film he’s just completed, Chappie, about a robot which increasingly gains AI, starring Hugh Jackman.

When he was asked about the Alien ambitions, he said:

“I was thinking about what I wanted to do next and I’ve been wanting to make an Alien film for like years and years.”

This morning, Blomkamp posted this on his Instagram feed:

Um… So I think it's officially my next film. #alien A photo posted by Brownsnout (@neillblomkamp) on Feb 18, 2015 at 3:55pm PST

And now, Variety has “confirmed” that a deal has been done.

Variety reports sources saying the untitled sci-fi project is a separate from the Prometheus sequel, which Fox is still making with Ridley Scott.

