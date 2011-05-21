10 Cities Where Distressed Houses Will Be Flooding The Market For Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Many cities in the U.S. are facing a multi-year backlog of distressed homes that will weigh on house prices, according to new data from CoreLogic. That data shows that in 25 of the top real estate markets, 10 have a backup of nearly two years or more.Their research shows that while home prices may be rising in some places, or at least stabilizing, there’s plenty of supply out there ready to keep prices depressed for years to come.



Further, the negative equity levels, or how underwater people are on their mortgages, is staggering in many states making it even harder for home owners to move on from their investments.

