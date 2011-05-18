10 States Where Distressed Homes Will Be Flooding The Market For Years

Photo: seanthornburg via flickr

Several states in the U.S. are facing a multi-year backlog of distressed homes, ready to keep prices weak for months to come, according to the latest real estate market report from CoreLogic.Their research shows that while home prices may be rising in some places, or at least stabilizing, there’s plenty of supply out there ready to keep prices depressed for years to come.



Further, the negative equity levels, or how underwater people are on their mortgages, is staggering in many states making it even harder for home owners to move on from their investments.

