There's one area in hedge fund investing that's expecting a monster pay year

SumZero, the online community for buyside professionals, has put out its annual compensation report for hedge funds.

Of the website’s 12,000 members, approximately 3,500 shared their compensation details for the report. The data set includes funds of different sizes, ranging from big funds to small, single employee funds.

There’s one area of investing that really stands out for 2015 when it comes to expected pay, and that is distressed debt.

One of the charts shows that the median expected pay for those in a distressed credit strategy is north of $400,000.

Distressed debt involves buying the bonds of companies that are in or near bankruptcy. A lot of big name investors have been putting money to work in distressed debt, especially in energy distressed debt as they look for a bottom in the oil price collapse.

