Distressed Commercial Real Estate Now 600% Larger Than 2006

Commercial real estate is one trend that isn’t getting ‘less bad’. It’s just getting worse.



According to a recent August commercial real estate white paper, First American Corelogic shows how distressed commercial properties, excluding Boston, in May were 580% higher (6.8 times) the amount distressed in January 2006. Despite the carnage, it sounds like a great opportunity for the private equity players. Surely there must be some good deals amongst the distressed commercial real estate wreckage.

Check out the full document below.

CRE Newsletter August 2009



