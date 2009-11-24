Distressed Commercial Real Estate Now 600% Larger Than 2006

Commercial real estate is one trend that isn’t getting ‘less bad’. It’s just getting worse.
According to a recent August commercial real estate white paper, First American Corelogic shows how distressed commercial properties, excluding Boston, in May were 580% higher (6.8 times) the amount distressed in January 2006. Despite the carnage, it sounds like a great opportunity for the private equity players. Surely there must be some good deals amongst the distressed commercial real estate wreckage.
Check out the full document below.
