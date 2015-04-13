Dashcam video shows how little it takes to distract teens behind the wheel

Researchers at the University of Iowa examined data from teen driver crashes captured on the Ltyx DriveCam in-vehicle video camera system. Based on examination of 1,691 eligible crashes, distracted driving was the cause of 6/10 accidents. The most common causes of distraction were other passengers and cell phone usage.

