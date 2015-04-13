US

Dashcam video shows how little it takes to distract teens behind the wheel

Devan Joseph

Researchers at the University of Iowa examined data from teen driver crashes captured on the Ltyx DriveCam in-vehicle video camera system. Based on examination of 1,691 eligible crashes, distracted driving was the cause of 6/10 accidents. The most common causes of distraction were other passengers and cell phone usage.

Video courtesy of AAA

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.