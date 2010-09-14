Developers Can Complain About Apple, But "The iPhone Is Where The Money Is"

What do developers really think of Apple, and its, at times, capricious rules for accepting applications?



“The iPhone is where the money is and you adapt or you die,” says Berkeley Malagon, CEO and president of DistinctDev, the company behind The Moron Test, a $0.99 cent app. The Moron Test is one of the best selling iPhone applications of all-time.

“We’ve been rejected by Apple before,” says Berkeley.

“We just went back to the drawing board.”

The Moron Test is a top seller on Android, too, but being number one in the Android app store, is “different from being number one on the iPhone,” says Berkeley’s brother and collaborator, Steven Malagon.

“There is a lot more friction on the Google side from the purchase perspective. The Android Market doesn’t have a pretty interface, and it’s not navigable,” he explains.

(These are complaints we’ve heard from other developers about Android in the past.)

See Also: The First 10 Apps To Download For iPhone 4

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.