Check Out This New App That Helps You Find The Perfect Whiskey For Any Situation

In December, we told you about Distiller, a web-based whiskey discovery portal for the dabbler and connoisseur alike.

Well, it’s officially an app now available for iOS.

Distiller helps you navigate the ongoing whiskey renaissance by prompting you with questions — How much are you willing to spend? Are you a beginner or an expert? — and then making bottle recommendations.

“If you don’t have the expert level of knowledge,” founder Mikael Mossberg told Business Insider back in December, “How do you choose?”

Distiller makes the choice for you. It employs a cast of whiskey Iron Chefs — everything from bar owners to bourbon bloggers — to give tasting notes. It pumps your answers through an algorithm that organizes whiskey based on price point, availability, and flavour profile. Then you can keep track of the bottles you like.

Check out how it works.

First you have to answer a series of questions.

And then it gives you a rec.

You can check out more details and find other similar brands.

There you have it. We think it’s pretty cool. You can download Distiller at the App Store here.

