These 'Game of Thrones' characters travel much farther than you might realise

Warning: Spoilers from the “Game of Thrones” show and books.

If you just watched the HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” you might not realise just how big George R.R. Martin’s world is and how far his characters travel. After all, while on-location shoots in Ireland, Spain, Iceland and other countries give a convincing geographic range, still characters will often depart one castle and arrive at the next with no indication of how far they have really travelled.

So how big are Westeros and Essos?

Several fans have worked hard to create insanely detailed maps, using a quote from the books as the basis for scaled distance. In “A Storm of Swords,” Night’s Watch brother Sam Tarly says the Wall is “a hundred leagues long.” Since the Wall spans perfectly from one edge of Westeros to another, and Martin said one league equals three miles, we can use this to measure distances elsewhere.

We’ve created our own map and charted four of the longest and most interesting journeys below:

Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish journeyed nearly 2,000 miles as his scheming brought him from King’s Landing up to Winterfell. Then, in season five, Littlefinger travelled from Winterfell to King’s Landing in the span of just two episodes. The estimated distance of this journey is about 1,500 miles (the equivalent of travelling from Maine all the way down to Florida), though the show makes it seem like a breeze.

Yara Greyjoy was travelling during virtually all of season four, heading from the Iron Islands to the Dreadfort on a rescue mission. Since this entire voyage happened off screen, you may not have realised Yara was sailing around the entire continent of Westeros to get there.

Daenerys Targaryen wants to return to Westeros but has so far travelled nearly 5,000 miles in the wrong direction. Starting in Pentos, she’s made her way east across Essos in order to gain power. Maybe next season we’ll finally see her get closer to the Iron Throne.

Tyrion Lannister, meanwhile, has gone farther than any other character. From the northern tip of Westeros all the way to Slaver’s Bay, his total mileage comes in just shy of 6,500 miles. That’s the equivalent of going from New York City to San Francisco and back. Only instead of driving or flying in a plane, he’s doing most of it at the speed of a horse’s trot. Tyrion is notorious for reading foreign books and studying languages — clearly his cultural knowledge is paying off as he survives travelling around the known world.

