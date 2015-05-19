ISIS just took a city that's closer to Baghdad than NYC is to East Hampton

Linette Lopez
Screenshot 2015 05 18 10.26.35Google Maps

The Islamic State terror group (also known as ISIS) just captured Ramadi, a provincial capital city just under 80 miles west of the country’s capital of Baghdad.

To put that in perspective for you before your long Memorial Day weekend, that puts ISIS closer to Baghdad than New York City is to East Hampton (which is a distance of about 102 miles).

NYC east hampton distanceGoogle Maps

The fighting started on Sunday when four bombs hit police in the southern part of Ramadi. Then three more suicide bombs went off at the city’s military headquarters, according to the BBC.

ISIS forces then completely took the city after Iraqi soldiers abandoned their positions. Ramadi (circled in red below) is the capital of Anbar, the largest province in the country.

ISIS Ramadi zones of control mapInstitute for the Study of War

