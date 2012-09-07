This Is What The Inside Of A Great White Shark Looks Like

Photo: Inside Nature’s Giants: Great White Shark

The film Jaws cemented the Great White sharks’ image as cold-blooded murderers.But the truth is, Great Whites rarely attack humans. More people are killed by kitchen toasters each year than sharks.



It’s the Great Whites’ extraordinary killer instincts that give these sea beasts an often misleading reputation. Still, so much about the Great White remains a mystery.

In the documentary series Inside Nature’s Giants, a team of experts dissect a Great White to understand more about the behaviour and evolution of this particular shark.

Read on to learn how Great Whites became the biggest fish in the sea, the origins of their deadly bite, and why they can never stop swimming.

