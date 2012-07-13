The 11 Most Disruptive Startups

There are a few other startups working on big(ish) ideas:

Gumroad - Founded by Sahil Lavingia, Gumroad lets people sell directly to their personal networks.

It's ridiculous that people are still giving networks like Amazon or iTunes a cut of their sales. Why does Lady Gaga, for example, still give iTunes 30% of the profit, when she could be selling directly to her millions of Twitter followers and keeping a bigger chunk of change? Gumroad provides a unique url for products that can be distributed and shared on social networks to make direct sales possible.

Stripe - Stripe makes it incredibly easy for anyone to collect payments on their website without having to use PayPal. It's just a few lines of code that can be embedded on any site and voila, you can accept transactions. Stripe undercuts PayPal's cost too, charging 2.9% per transaction plus 30 cents.

Skillshare - Skillshare is working to make everyone a teacher and every place a classroom. Anyone who's an expert in something can post a class on Skillshare and charge students to attend.

Brewster - Brewster just launched today, but it's been on founder Steve Greenwood's mind for seven years. It turns mobile contact lists into social networks that update information in real time. It's terrible trying to keep track of friends who change emails or phone numbers. Brewster keeps all of that information up to date for you.

Uber - Find a nearby car using Uber's mobile app when you need a ride. Uber uses the GPS on your phone to find you and sends a car to pick you up in minutes. No cash is exchanged. The trip plus tip is charged to the credit card Uber has on file.

If you've ever traveled to a place like San Francisco, you know how painful it can be to hail a cab. It doesn't show up on time, or it doesn't show up at all. As Uber expands into more types of transportation and vehicles become more cost-effective, it could change the way we find rides for good.