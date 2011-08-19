Disruption Of The Video Game Market (Illustrated)

A core idea in Clay Christen’s disruptive technology theory is that incumbents eventually “overshoot” the needs of customers by adding excess performance, complexity etc.



This creates room for disruptors to go after less demanding customers by creating simpler, less expensive and less technologically advanced products.

John Madden Football has sold over 70 million copies and is perhaps the most iconic video game of the last decade.

Here are the controls you need to learn to play Madden’s most recent version:

CONTROLS COMPLETE CONTROLS EA SPORTS ARCADE CONTROLS offence BEFORE THE SNAP QB CONTROLS A Button snap ball B Button (Hold) coach cam 1 Button call your shots D-Pad Left or Right switch controlled player – Button call timeout DURING THE PLAY QB CONTROLS Control Stck or D-Pad move player Flick Wii Remote Down Lightly = throw ball lob (gesture based passing) Flick Wii Remote Down Quickly = throw ball bullt (gesture based passing) Point Wii Remote At Player + A Button (Tap) = throw ball lob (point and bass) C Button (Hold) + Flick Wii Remote throw away (gesture bases passing) Point Wii Remote Off Screen + A Button throw away (point and pass) DURING THE PLAY RUNNING WITH THE BALL Control Stick or D-Pad move player A or B Button stiff arm, juke, spin Shake Wii Remote power move Drum Wii Remote break tackle DURING THE PLAY CATCHING THE BALL Flick Wii Remote Up catch the ball AFTER THE PLAY A Button (Hold) no huddle B Button (Hold) spike ball – Button call timeout EA SPORTS ARCADE CONTROLS defence DURING THE PLAY CONTROLS Control Stick or D-Pad move player Flick Wii Remote big hit Flick Wii Remote + D-Pad Down (Hold) low hit Flick Wii Remote Down swat ball Flick Wii Remote Up jump, intercept Swing Wii Remote Left or Right rip, swim, spin BEFORE THE SNAP CONTROLS Point Wii Remote At a Player + A Button or D-Pad Left or Right switch controlled player B Button (Hold) coach cam DURING THE PLAY EA SPORTS ARCADE CONTROLS defence Point Wii Remote At QB + A Button (Hold) sack the qb Point Wii Remote At Runner + A Button (Hold) stop the run Point Wii Remote At Receiver + A Button (Hold) defend the pass CONVENTIONAL CONTROLS offence BEFORE THE SNAP QB CONTROLS A Button snap ball Z Button (Hold) coach cam Point Wii Remote At Player + B Button qb pre-play menu 2 Button quick audibles B Button quick qb audibles D-Pad Left or Right switch controlled player Z Button (Hold) + D-Pad or A Button lock-on (gesture based only) 1 Button call your shots – Button call timeout DURING THE PLAY QB CONTROLS Control Stick move player B Button (Hold) sprint Flick Wii Remote Down throw ball (gesture based only) Point Wii Remote At Player + A Button throw ball (point and pass) D-Pad + A Button lock-on (gesture based passing) Point Wii Remote At Player + Z Button (Hold) lock-on (point and pass) Control Stick Left or Right precision passing (while throwing the ball) Z Button (Hold) + Throw the Ball pump fake (gesture based passing) C Button (Hold) + A Button pump fake (point and pass) C Button (Hold) + Throw Ball throw away (gesture based passing) Point Wii Remote Off Screen + A Button throw away (point and pass) Shake Nunchuk qb avoidance C Button (Hold) dive (when past the line of scrimmage) C Button (Tap) slide (when past the line of scrimmage) DURING THE PLAY RUNNING WITH THE BALL Control Stick move player B Button (Hold) sprint D-Pad Left or Right stiff arm Z Button juke Z Button + Control Stick Left, Right or Down directional juke A Button spin C Button (Hold) dive Shake Wii Remote power move Drum Wii Remote break tackles DURING THE PLAY CATCHING THE BALL Flick Wii Remote Up catch the ball DURING THE PLAY BLOCKING Push Wii Remote Forward impact block D-Pad Down (Hold) + Push Wii Remote Forward cut block AFTER THE PLAY A Button no huddle, hurry up B Button spike ball – Button call timeout C Button + Z Button instant replay 1 Button bring up playcall (only with gameflow activated) CONVENTIONAL CONTROLS defence BEFORE THE SNAP CONTROLS Z Button (Hold) coach cam Point Wii Remote At Player + B Button pre-play menu B Button lb pre-play menu Point Wii Remote At Player + A Button or D-Pad Left or Right switch controlled player 1 Button call your shots – Button call timeout DURING THE PLAY CONTROLS Control Stick move player B Button (Hold) sprint A Button control defender nearest to the ball D-Pad Up or Down pass, run commit C Button dive Z Button (Hold) strafe Shake Wii Remote big hit Shake Wii Remote D-Pad Down (Hold) low hit Flick Wii Remote Down swat Flick Wii Remote Up jump, intercept Shake Wii Remote Left or Right rip, swim, spin D-Pad Up strip ball Drum Wii Remote + Drum Nunchuk tackle boost KICKING Point Wii Remote Down + A Button (Hold) + Swing Wii Remote Up kick the ball KICK RETURNING A Button (Tap) switch players Hold Wii Remote Up and Wave Left and Right fair catchIn contrast, Farmville’s controls consist simply of the clickable buttons you see on the screen here:

And Angry Bird's controls consist of simply clicking, dragging and releasing birds:

Download this gallery (ZIP, null KB) Console games kept adding feature after feature to please their most demanding customers. Meanwhile, social and mobile games came along that were playable by the other 95%+ of the population.

