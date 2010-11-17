Disqus Launching Major New Update And Paid Pro Add-On Features

Disqus founder Daniel Ha

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr

Disqus, the blog comments service, is rolling out a major new update on Thursday, version 4.Disqus now reaches an impressive 200 million people per month, and is part of more than 500,000 websites and communities.



What’s inside version 4?

A new design.

A new dashboard for commenters to manage all of their comments.

Paid pro add-ons, including analytics, single sign-on to integrate with other user login systems, an advanced theme editor, and moderation logging and reporting. Paid features begin at $19/month and scale up to $199/month — delivering a revenue stream to the company.

A new API, for things like building Disqus into mobile apps,other platforms, or for designing custom front-ends.

Don’t miss: Mary Meeker’s Awesome Web 2.0 Presentation About The State Of The Web

Here’s a screenshot of the new Disqus site, launching on Thursday:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.