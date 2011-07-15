10 Ancient Artifacts That Countries Are Still Fighting Over

The surviving victims of a 1997 bombing attack in downtown Jerusalem are demanding that the University of Chicago auction off ancient clay tablets belonging to Iran to pay for the damages.

The Iranian government is responsible for training the militant group - Hamas - who carried out the bombing at the Ben Yehuda mall, injuring and fatally wounding more than 100 civilians.

The ancient tablets were originally brought to the University of Chicago in 1937 for research purposes after American archaeologists discovered the 2500-year-old artifacts in Persepolis, the former capital of the Persian Empire.

Over time, approximately 37,000 of the artifacts have been studied and returned to Irans's Cultural Heritage and Tourism organisation and approximately 5,000 remain at the University of Chicago's Oriental Institute Museum.

In 2003, a United States District judge in Washington awarded the group more than $250 million in damages to be paid for by the Iranian government. The survivors suggest that the remaining clay tablets be sold by the University of Chicago to pay for their awarded damages.

The University of Chicago is arguing that governments cannot be sued by ordinary citizens.

A federal court ruling prohibits the transferring of any of the artifacts until the case is adjourned.