The Most Disproportionately Common Names For People In 37 Jobs

When Verdant Labs‘ researchers developed the Nametrix app, a database of first names in the United States, it noticed that some names seemed tied to a profession.

For example, out of the sample of two and a half million Americans Verdant Labs sampled, 1.9% of Arnolds are accountants, while only 0.55% of Shanes have the same job. So it’s not as if Arnold is the most common name for an accountant; it’s just that an unusually high number of Arnolds are accountants.

Verdant Labs put together the following chart of the six most disproportionately common names for 37 professions. The data was gathered from public records.

