The disposable income of people in every country of the world in one fantastic infographic

We may all have plenty of preconceived notions about how much those around us make, but it’s just not something that’s talked about that much.

International moving company, Movehub, recently put together a fantastic infographic that shows us the personal disposable income of folks all over the planet.

According to the site, the data was collected by Numbeo.com and adapted by NationMaster using a series of surveys carried out from 2010 to 2014. Data for North America was prepared by New Jersey Department of Labour and Workforce Developmentand Statistics Quebec.

Courtesy of International Moving Company – Movehub

