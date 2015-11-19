Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 has a slightly better screen than the iPad Pro

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider The Surface Pro 4 (left) has a better display than the iPad Pro (right).

DisplayMate has published a report examining the quality of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s display across key areas, including colour accuracy, screen reflectence, and viewing angle performance. Overall, the iPad Pro scored an A- with ratings from “Very Good” to “Excellent.”

The company has also published a report on the quality of the new Surface Pro 4’s display. Across the same range of tests, the Surface Pro 4 gets an A grade meaning that it beat the iPad Pro.

This is significant as the two devices are aimed at similar markets: on-the-go professionals. DisplayMate acknowledge that the difference is slight, but this loss just adds to the already muddied launch of the Pro.

Apple has talked up the iPad Pro’s creative capabilities, arguing that it is for the creative professional. However, the iPad mini 4 has a “textbook perfect LCD display,” beating the Pro and coming in alongside the Surface Pro 4, according to the report.

