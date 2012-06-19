This iPhone App Lets You Record What Happens On Your Screen

Display Recorder is a new iPhone app that lets you record anything on your iPhone’s screen in real time.



The app records captures video (along with audio) of what you do on your iPhone’s screen. Videos can then be uploaded straight to YouTube.

We gave the app a quick test and the video quality seems to be pretty good.

As 9to5Mac points out, Display Recorder was originally a jailbreak-only app. It’s odd that Apple would allow the app into the App Store since it mimics the iPhone’s built-in screenshot function.

There’s a good chance Apple may pull Display Recorder, so get it while you can.

Price: $1.99

Check out the video below to see Display Recorder in action:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.