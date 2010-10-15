Google Reveals Display And Mobile Revenues For First (And ONLY?) Time

Display advertising’s doing just fine, thanks.

Google’s Jonathan Rosenberg, senior vice president of product management, took some time on this afternoon’s Q3 earnings call to discuss some specific user numbers for newer Google businesses.He said this was a one time thing, so get pumped.



Without further ado:

Display advertising is on an annual run rate of over $2.5 billion. That includes YouTube advertisements and ads on the DoubleClick platform. This is Google’s next billion dollar business, and it’s already here.

Mobile is on a run rate of more than $1 billion. That is, people accessing Google services through mobile devices–not just Android–are adding $1 billion per year to Google’s revenue.

YouTube is monetizing over 2 billion views per week. That’s an increase of 50% year over year.

Rosenberg also said that the introduction of Google Instant had little effect on revenue, and was done primarily to improve the user experience. According to him, it saves users between 2 and 5 seconds per search, and is “quite expensive.”

