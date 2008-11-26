eMarketer's Too Bullish Charts

As we noted earlier, we think eMarketer’s 2008 and 2009 projections are still too high.



Look — they even suggest display advertising will grow at a faster pace next year than this year.

The room for people who think next year’s display advertising growth will outpace this year’s is a lonely, quiet one. And eMarketer’s charts? They’re like all those crazy formulas Russell Crowe’s character scratched on the walls of his shed in A Beautiful Mind.

See Also:

Let’s Be Serious: Online Display Ads Will Fall Sharply In 2009

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.