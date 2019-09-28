Dispensed: Amazon and Best Buy's expanding healthcare ambitions, the history of controversial e-cig startup Juul, and the lowdown on Novartis' letter to the FDA

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

There must be something in the water that’s sparked practically every retailer out there to this month reveal more about their healthcare strategies (Looking at you, Walmart + Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Best Buy).

Between that and the turmoil in the e-cigarette space, the healthcare team is definitely looking forward to the weekend.





Amazon The Amazon Care website

Retailers are betting big on healthcare

This week was illuminating as far as understanding more about what companies like Best Buy and Amazon are doing in healthcare. Here’s a rundown of all that we learned this week.

Walmart:

Best Buy:

Amazon:

Clarrie Feinstein has the story on Amazon Care, the latest move by Amazon to get ahold of healthcare costs for its employees. This time, it’s through virtual doctor visits, in-home care and prescription delivery. Amazon just launched a health clinic pilot program. It’s the latest sign the company wants to upend US healthcare.

Related to the virtual piece of Amazon’s new push into healthcare, Emma and I took a look at the trend of companies in the pharmacy space tacking on telemedicine to connect consumers to the medications they might be shopping around for.

The latest case: Prescription-coupon aggregator GoodRx has acquired telemedicine startup HeyDoctor to do just that.

Along the lines of retail going deep on healthcare, here’s something I think about a lot.

My colleagues over on the retail desk have been tracking the number of store closures over the past few years, the dreaded “Retail Apocalypse.”

And sure, retailers including pharmacies aren’t immune to it (see: Walgreens closing 200 stores, announced in August).

But at the same time, I’ve been reporting on initiatives like the new Walmart Health clinic in Dallas, Georgia that fills up a big part of the Supercenter there, and new primary care and urgent care companies that find themselves taking up space in real estate once occupied by outlet stores or other strip mall inhabitants.

All that is to say, I haven’t come to a firm conclusion of what that means for the future of retail, apart from the very apparent trend that Americans are paying more for their healthcare than ever before.

All that is to say, I haven't come to a firm conclusion of what that means for the future of retail, apart from the very apparent trend that Americans are paying more for their healthcare than ever before.

Reuters

The growing vaping problem

Over the past few weeks, it’s been worrisome to watch as the number of deaths connected with vaping continue to climb. As of September 24, at least 12 people have died, while hundreds more have come down with a mysterious illness, whose symptoms include things like chest pain, vomiting, and difficulty breathing. BI and Insider’s health teams have been following along closely (you can catch all of the coverage here), but here are some highlights.

In other drama…



Emma read through the 59-page letter Novartis sent to the FDA about a data manipulation issue that happened with the world’s most expensive drug. Here’s what she learned from it.



Controversy is swirling around the world’s most expensive drug. Here’s everything we just learned in a new 59-page letter from Swiss drug giant Novartis.



And last Friday, Dakin Campbell and I had the scoop on some of the fallout of the SmileDirectClub initial public offering.



SmileDirectClub’s IPO was such a disaster that the CEO called up JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon to ask what went wrong



I’ll leave you with this piece from Clarrie, about an app that’s being used to treat back pain. I, for one, would love to hear/see how it works.



An app that promises to treat a common and debilitating condition just got $US8 million to break into the US market – and it’s the latest sign of how tech is reshaping healthcare



Programming note: The whole (!) team will be in New York next week. Erin, Emma and I are moderating a whole bunch of sessions at the CB Insights Future of Health conference, so be sure to say hi if you're passing through.





